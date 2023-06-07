Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 500,000 shares trading hands.

Actual Experience Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Barry Hoffman bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,729.49). In other news, insider Barry Hoffman bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,729.49). Also, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 210,005 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,100.05 ($2,610.70). Insiders bought 561,668 shares of company stock valued at $561,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

