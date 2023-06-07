Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 2,359,804 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

