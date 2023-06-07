Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

ADAP opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

