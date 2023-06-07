Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $485.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $398.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $432.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.83. The company has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

