Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graco Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NYSE GGG opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.