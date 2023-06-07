Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Shares of CZR opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

