Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.4 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.