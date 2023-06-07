Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,599 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 132.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

