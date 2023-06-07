Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 171,908 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 61,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 917,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 106,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

