Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 60,804 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

