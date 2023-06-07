Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as low as C$0.88. Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 26,235 shares traded.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88.

About Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

