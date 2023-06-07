Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aemetis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Stock Up 20.7 %

Shares of AMTX opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

