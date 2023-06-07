Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Raised to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMTX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of AMTX opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

