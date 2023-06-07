AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Sells $60,000,000.00 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AerSale Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $767.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.02 million. AerSale had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

ASLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.