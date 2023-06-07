Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Down 1.1%

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.61 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.88 ($0.32). 88,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,055,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.15 ($0.33).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.22.

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

