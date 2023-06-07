AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Price Target Cut to $2.00

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGIL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of AgileThought from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

AgileThought stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 29.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 1,348,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

