Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Stock Up 3.8 %

AGTI stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $577,593.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,724 shares of company stock worth $2,131,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agiliti by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.