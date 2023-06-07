AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGNC Investment Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

