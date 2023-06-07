Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 254,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,267,000 after purchasing an additional 429,579 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at $18,446,835.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,446,835.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,750. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

