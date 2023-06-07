Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 111,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 48,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 68,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 293,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

