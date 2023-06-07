Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading Up 0.6%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 7.03% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

Further Reading

