Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 11,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

ALYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.85 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research set a C$3.50 price objective on Alithya Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

