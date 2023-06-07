Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Trading Down 1.1%

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alpha Cognition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Alpha Cognition Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.

