Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Shares Down 3.9%

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.62. 199,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 151,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Trading Down 3.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Summit Energy Partners
About Alpine Summit Energy Partners
Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Summit Energy Partners (ALPS)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Summit Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.