Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Shares Down 3.9%

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.62. 199,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 151,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

