Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.20

Shares of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $17.61. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 878 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

