ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ALS in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ALS Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the analytical and testing services businesses and partnerships. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, Industrial, and Other. The Life Sciences segment is involved in analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments in making informed decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, consumer products, and animal health.

