Altman Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

