Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at $52,300,849.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,882,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,350,642.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,500 shares of company stock worth $432,775. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of -260.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

