Amalgamated Bank Acquires 13,475 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of News by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of News by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NWS stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

