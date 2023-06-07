Amalgamated Bank Acquires 13,522 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. Lazard’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

