Amalgamated Bank Acquires 157 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Zscaler stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

