Amalgamated Bank Acquires 265 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.6 %

ARES opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $23,472,179.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,429,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $23,472,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,429,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $957,880.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,205,282.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and sold 7,544,396 shares worth $218,022,868. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

