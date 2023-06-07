Amalgamated Bank Acquires 302 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

