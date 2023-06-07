Amalgamated Bank Acquires 362 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 Price Performance

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,177,483 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.