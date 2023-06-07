Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 613,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,812,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,095,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,798,000 after purchasing an additional 325,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.