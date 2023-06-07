Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

