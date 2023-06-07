Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IAC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in IAC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.