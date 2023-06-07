Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,664 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,543 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UiPath were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after buying an additional 1,516,484 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,628 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

