Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,490 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

