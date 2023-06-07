Amalgamated Bank Buys 53,543 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $38,190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,824,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,964,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

