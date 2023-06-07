Amalgamated Bank Buys 664 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sonos by 162.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 201,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Sonos Stock Up 3.8 %

Insider Activity at Sonos

SONO opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $390,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.