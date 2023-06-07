Amalgamated Bank Buys 826 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $498.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.91. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also

