Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,120,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after purchasing an additional 146,293 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,192,000 after acquiring an additional 113,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Axos Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 890,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after buying an additional 108,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 6.1 %

AX stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

