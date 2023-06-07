Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.