Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 48,742 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,411,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after buying an additional 246,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,210,921 shares of company stock valued at $400,178,592. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

