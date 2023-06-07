Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 335,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,269,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,362 shares of company stock worth $3,736,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

