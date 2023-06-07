Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after acquiring an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,615 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Integer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,467,000 after buying an additional 90,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

