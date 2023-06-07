Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,877,000 after purchasing an additional 481,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $286,134 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

