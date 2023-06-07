Amalgamated Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,339,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,922,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,142 shares of company stock worth $3,409,682. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

