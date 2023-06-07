Amalgamated Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

